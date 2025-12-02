Writers at risk: what to do when free expression is under threat
We sit down with Karin Deutsch Karlekar of PEN America. The organization's Writers at Risk programs advocate for journalists, advocates, and academics who face threats around the world.
A recent crackdown on free speech has affected American writers and their work. We discuss the state of free speech and what organizations like PEN America are doing to help protect it.
In studio:
- Karin Deutsch Karlekar, Ph.D., director of Writers at Risk at PEN America