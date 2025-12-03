© 2025 WXXI News
Sounding the alarm on youth self-harm

By Evan Dawson,
Megan MackJulie Williams
Published December 3, 2025 at 3:39 PM EST
WXXI News

A local organization is sounding the alarm over an issue that is affecting an increasing number of young people.

As reported by WXXI's Noelle Evans, a new report from Common Ground Health shows that in 2023, self-harm was the leading behavioral reason that young people ages 6 to 21 in Monroe County visited the emergency room.

How can families, caregivers, and schools help support students' mental and emotional well-being? Our guests share their expertise.

In studio:

To read the Common Ground Health report, "Spotlight: So Much More than Academics: School-based Opportunities to
Address Self-Harm among Youth," click here.

If you are struggling with mental health issues, call the 9-8-8 hotline. A local professional can refer you to resources in our region. The 9-8-8 line is accessible 24 hours a day, 365 days a year.

Connections
