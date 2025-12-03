Sounding the alarm on youth self-harm
A local organization is sounding the alarm over an issue that is affecting an increasing number of young people.
As reported by WXXI's Noelle Evans, a new report from Common Ground Health shows that in 2023, self-harm was the leading behavioral reason that young people ages 6 to 21 in Monroe County visited the emergency room.
How can families, caregivers, and schools help support students' mental and emotional well-being? Our guests share their expertise.
In studio:
- Noelle E.C. Evans, education reporter/producer for WXXI News
- Elizabeth Devaney, director of the Whole Child Connection at the Children’s Institute
- Joseph D. Fantigrossi, Ed.D., director of the Community Schools Coalition of Monroe County, and coordinator of regional community schools at Monroe 2-Orleans BOCES
- Holly Sienkiewicz, DrPH, director of research at Common Ground Health
- Calvin Holloway, assistant coordinator for Youth Voice One Vision: The Mayor's Advisory Council and youth mental health advocate
To read the Common Ground Health report, "Spotlight: So Much More than Academics: School-based Opportunities to
Address Self-Harm among Youth," click here.
If you are struggling with mental health issues, call the 9-8-8 hotline. A local professional can refer you to resources in our region. The 9-8-8 line is accessible 24 hours a day, 365 days a year.