RPO says 'cyber incident' did not affect patron, donor info

The Rochester Philharmonic Orchestra said this week that it has resumed normal operations after an unspecific “cyber incident” in October.

A statement from the organization described the matter as creating limited disruption in access to parts of its IT network.

“Since then, we have continued to work with our cybersecurity experts and have fully remediated all network issues related to the incident,” the statement read.

Officials did not respond to questions seeking detail about the type of cyber incident involved, nor its duration.

Patron and donor transaction data was not affected, according to the RPO statement. The organization said it continues to work with its security team and employees “to determine the extent to which other sensitive data may have been impacted.”