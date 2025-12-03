Liberty Pole lighting and parade set for Saturday

The holiday season is here, and in Rochester, that means the lighting of the Liberty Pole.

The city has scheduled the annual ceremony for 5 p.m. Saturday at East Main and Franklin streets. Santa will be joined by Mayor Malik Evans, City Council members, and the Prime Time Brass band.

The ceremony will be followed by a parade to Roc Holiday Village at Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial Park. The seventh annual iteration of the village opens Friday.

For the parade, the following streets will be closed starting at 5 p.m. Saturday and will reopen once the last parade participants clear the route:

