A $5 million makeover awaits this downtown park

A fourth but not yet final phase of park improvements downtown should get underway in spring 2026, focused on Genesee Crossroads Park.

The little-known park is a narrow, one-acre stretch along the east edge of the Genesee River, extending from Andrews Street down to the flag-lined Sister Cities pedestrian bridge.

Provided images / City of Rochester, TYLin, MNLA A view looking northwest from the southern end of Genesee Crossroads Park along the Genesee River in downtown Rochester. The Andrews Street bridge and Kodak tower are shown in the distance. The top image is how it looks present day, while the bottom is a rendering of what it would look like after $5 million in planned revisions.

Already, the city has renovated the bridge, completed other trail work and overhauled Austin Steward (formerly Charles Carroll) Plaza on the west side of the river. Initially envisioned as a single project, this was the largest of the original ROC the Riverway projects launched in 2018 and aided by $50 million from New York state.

“So Austin Steward Plaza is the large park that was completed last year,” said Tom Kicior, the city’s special projects manager. “That's the park that also has a parking garage underneath it."

The investment in Genesee Crossroads is notable, as it runs behind Andrews Terrace apartments, which is undergoing a $101 million renovation. The city has plans, but not yet the funding, to extend a trail connection from the park down to East Main Street — alongside the former Rochester Riverside Hotel, which also awaits redevelopment.

“After years of having an underutilized riverfront in its downtown core, the city of Rochester ... is leveraging the Genesee River as a great public space asset that will fuel the local economy,” Gov. Kathy Hochul said when marking the completion of the plaza improvements last year — describing that work as unlocking the area’s potential.

Plans for Genesee Crossroads include regrading portions of the park to make a lower riverfront trail accessible. And to replace stark retaining walls and stairways with open, tiered gathering spaces and steps, while improving views through the park itself.

“Some of the changes are going to be consistent with the existing park, with Austin Steward,” Kicior said. “So in theory, we'll have a common theme, so ... people have kind of a better feel that it's public parkland.”

Provided images / City of Rochester, TYLin, MNLA Looking toward the former Rochester Riverside Hotel and East Main Street from the south end of Genesee Crossroads Park on the east side of the Genesee River in downtown Rochester. The top image is the current layout. The bottom rendering shows how the area would appear after $5 million in park revisions.

The park is within a historic district, with the main preservation items being the pink granite (which will be reused) and an orange-painted sculpture by celebrated American designer and craftsman Wendell Castle that will be restored.

A potential fifth phase of improvements could extend a trail connection from Genesee Crossroads south alongside the former hotel to East Main Street. That is dependent on funding, Kicior said, and plans for the hotel property.

It’s been a year since the city signed off on tax breaks for an envisioned $61 million makeover, envisioned to turn the 14-story pink building and adjacent structures into a combination of hotel rooms, apartments, banquet and meeting rooms, and retail and restaurants.

The city conditioned that deal on work being completed by December 2027. A spokesperson for the development team said last week that there was no update to report on the project.