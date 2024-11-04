Tax free for 15 years? Developers seek unusual deal to fix hotel they let become an 'eyesore'

Proposed development incentives for the vacant Rochester Riverside Hotel would waive all property taxes on the complex for 15 years.

The deal would be unusual.

Typically such agreements start at 90 percent abatement and step down each year to full taxation. The plan being considered here would run 19 years, with the step downs not happening until the final four years, records show.

Mortgage and sales tax exemptions also are being considered.

City officials have been eager to see the hotel reopen since it shut down nearly five years ago. The building has been a headache for the city. Left unsecured at times it attracted drug users, was damaged by fire in 2022, and ransacked. Don Jeffries, president and CEO of VisitRochester, described it as "an eyesore."

The hulking, 14-story pink building is connected to the city’s convention center via an enclosed, elevated walkway, and sits at the center of downtown along East Main Street, overlooking the Genesee River.

“It's going to completely change, from the drawings that I saw. It'll completely change,” Jeffries said. “They're gonna replace all the windows. ... It'll be a lot of glass, it'll be very fresh. I'm thrilled that they're moving forward with this.”

Max Schulte / WXXI News The Rochester Riverside Hotel, formerly the Radisson Hotel, on East Main St. has been vacant for since the hotel closed in 2020. (photo by Max Schulte)

The nuts and bolts of the redevelopment plan haven’t changed. Developers are eying the same mix of 123 hotel rooms and 171 apartments outlined nearly three years ago. A project summary obtained by WXXI News shows 20% of the apartments would be affordable for households earning 60% or less of the area median income ($40,740 for a one-person household).

Rochester’s Angelo Ingrassia owns the property and is teaming up with Ellicott Development, which operates 11 hotels in and around Buffalo. Neither responded to messages seeking comment.

What’s being proposed, Jeffries said, is a “select service” hotel, an increasingly popular option in the market (Hilton Garden Inn and Courtyard by Marriott are two examples) that offers in-room amenities while maintaining affordability.

The project summary shows four “condominium” spaces for retail and restaurants extending to St. Paul Street that could be operated independently of the hotel.

“That'll spur activity,” Jeffries said, referring to the full complement of apartments, hotel and retail. “That'll help the downtown restaurants, that'll help the other downtown hotels, because that'll give us the availability of more rooms to book meetings and conventions.”

The timeline for construction was not immediately known. City officials did not immediately respond to questions about the administration’s reasons for supporting the tax abatement.

“That is really going to cleanup an eyesore on Main Street,” Jeffries said.

A public hearing on the proposed tax breaks is scheduled for Nov. 14 before the county’s Industrial Development Agency. A letter of support from the city is needed to reach that stage. The city did not immediately respond to a request for comment.