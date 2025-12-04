Deaf Santa Claus makes holiday magic more inclusive

A new documentary film will make its Rochester premiere at the Dryden Theater this weekend.

"Deaf Santa Claus" tells the story of Charles Graves, a Texas man who remembers feeling excluded from some holiday traditions as a deaf child, like chatting with Santa.

As an adult, he decided to go to Santa Claus school so he could bring joy to deaf kids in his community.

photo provided Charles Graves, star of the film "Deaf Santa Claus" hugs a young girl.

Rochester Institute of Technology graduate Evan Winegard is the film's executive producer. Winegard, who also is deaf, said Santa Claus was never a part of his world as a kid, because he's Jewish. But meeting Graves and seeing him portray Santa changed that.

"I can tell you right now, I believe in the magic," he said.

"I, even to this day, get goosebumps watching the movie, because I see how Charles relates to deaf children, and I see how these deaf children looked at Deaf Santa Claus."

Graves' work inspired Winegard to establish the Deaf Santa Claus Foundation. The nonprofit is dedicated to expanding inclusive holiday traditions through film, live events, and education outreach.

"I want to spread that with the world and create more ambassadors for Deaf Santa Claus, so that we can get deaf Santa Clauses everywhere throughout the holiday season, so these children can have the same experience," Winegard said.

We don't have any actual figures, but Winegard believes there is only a handful of deaf Santas in the U.S. He hopes that number will grow.

You can see his film "Deaf Santa Claus" at 7:30 p.m. Saturday at the George Eastman Museum's Dryden Theatre, 900 East Ave.

ASL interpreters will be available, and the film will screen with open captions. Winegard and Graves will be participating in a post-film discussion right after the screening.

This story comes from WXXI's Inclusion Desk, focusing on disabilities and inclusion.

