Pardon me, do we have too many presidential pardons?
After several more controversial pardons from President Trump, legal scholars are debating how to reform the pardon process.
Trump's pardons come on the heels of a wave of pardons from President Biden, shielding family and close associates from possible future legal consequences.
What changes should be made to the process, if any? Our guests discuss it.
In studio:
- John Ark, retired New York State Supreme Court justice
- Richard Dollinger, retired New York Court of Claims judge
- Thomas VanStrydonck, retired New York State Supreme Court justice