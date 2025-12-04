© 2025 WXXI News
Immigration advocates on the human toll of ICE raids

By Evan Dawson,
Megan MackJulie Williams
Published December 4, 2025 at 4:07 PM EST
(foreground) Kit Miller and Heidi Ostertag, (background) Maria Garcia and Daisy Ruiz Marin with host Evan Dawson on "Connections with Evan Dawson" on Thursday, December 4, 2025
WXXI News

New data reported by CBS News on Wednesday shows most people detained by the federal government during some recent high-profile ICE raids do not have criminal records. The Trump administration has said the crackdowns are aimed at unauthorized immigrants with criminal backgrounds.

But according to data from early September to mid-October, the number of people without criminal histories who were detained after raids in Chicago, for example, increased by more than 1,400%.

Local advocates who work with immigrants say the raids have devastating consequences for families. We discuss the issue — and several recent ICE raids in the Rochester area — with our guests:

To learn more about "Running to Stand Still" and to register for the upcoming screening, please click here.

Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
Julie Williams
Julie Williams is an associate producer for "Connections with Evan Dawson." She started at WXXI in 2019 and has been working on Connections since 2022.
