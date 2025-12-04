Immigration advocates on the human toll of ICE raids

WXXI News

New data reported by CBS News on Wednesday shows most people detained by the federal government during some recent high-profile ICE raids do not have criminal records. The Trump administration has said the crackdowns are aimed at unauthorized immigrants with criminal backgrounds.

But according to data from early September to mid-October, the number of people without criminal histories who were detained after raids in Chicago, for example, increased by more than 1,400%.

Local advocates who work with immigrants say the raids have devastating consequences for families. We discuss the issue — and several recent ICE raids in the Rochester area — with our guests:



