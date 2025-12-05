© 2025 WXXI News
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Connections

W. Kamau Bell

WXXI News | By Evan Dawson,
Megan MackJulie Williams
Published December 5, 2025 at 9:03 AM EST
A man with a grey afro sits on the front stoop of a house wearing glasses, a mustard button-down shirt and jeans.
Aundre Larrow
/
Provided
W. Kamau Bell

12:00: W. Kamau Bell

1:00: Pajamas on planes? U.S. Transportation Secretary says no way

We sit down with W. Kamau Bell. The Emmy and Peabody Award-winning TV host, comedian, filmmaker, and author is in Rochester for an event at Nazareth University. His upcoming stand-up performance brings silliness to the sociopolitical issues of the current moment. We talk with him about a range of issues — from politics to public service to family life and more. In studio:

  • W. Kamau Bell, Emmy and Peabody Award-winning TV host, comedian, filmmaker, and author

Then in our second hour, when you fly, what is your airplane attire? U.S. Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy recently told Fox Business that he wants Americans to "dress up a little bit" for air travel. It's part of his broader push to "bring civility back" to flights and return to what he calls the "golden age of travel." Would a dress code lead to less fighting, better manners, and a more pleasurable flying experience overall? We discuss it with our guests:

  • Zoë Kuehn, comedy writer, performer, and visual artist
  • Elaine Spaull, executive director of the Center for Youth

"Connections with Evan Dawson" is livestreamed each day on the WXXI News YouTube channel. Watch here.
Connections
Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
See stories by Evan Dawson
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
See stories by Megan Mack
Julie Williams
Julie Williams is an associate producer for "Connections with Evan Dawson." She started at WXXI in 2019 and has been working on Connections since 2022.
See stories by Julie Williams

Connections with Evan Dawson

Connections is our daily, live talk show. It airs live weekdays, noon-2 p.m., and re-airs at 9 and 10 p.m. You can also find us wherever you find your podcasts.

Join us with questions or comments by phone at 1-844-295-TALK (8255), email, Facebook or Twitter.

Do you have a story that needs to be shared? Pitch your story to Connections.

For transcripts, please email our Move to Include team with the day, subject, and start time (noon or 1 pm) of the episode for a transcript.