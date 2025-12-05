12:00: W. Kamau Bell

1:00: Pajamas on planes? U.S. Transportation Secretary says no way

We sit down with W. Kamau Bell. The Emmy and Peabody Award-winning TV host, comedian, filmmaker, and author is in Rochester for an event at Nazareth University. His upcoming stand-up performance brings silliness to the sociopolitical issues of the current moment. We talk with him about a range of issues — from politics to public service to family life and more. In studio:



W. Kamau Bell, Emmy and Peabody Award-winning TV host, comedian, filmmaker, and author

Then in our second hour, when you fly, what is your airplane attire? U.S. Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy recently told Fox Business that he wants Americans to "dress up a little bit" for air travel. It's part of his broader push to "bring civility back" to flights and return to what he calls the "golden age of travel." Would a dress code lead to less fighting, better manners, and a more pleasurable flying experience overall? We discuss it with our guests:



Zoë Kuehn, comedy writer, performer, and visual artist

Elaine Spaull, executive director of the Center for Youth

