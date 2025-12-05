Customs officers in Rochester seize counterfeit designer goods

Officers with U.S. Customs and Border Patrol have seized knock-off designer goods at the Rochester port of entry in the Frederick Douglass Greater Rochester International Airport.

The agency says officers inspected several shipments containing purported designer watches, shoes, handbags, and jewelry. They were found to be inauthentic and were seized for allegedly bearing counterfeit trademarks.

If the items had been genuine, they would have had a retail value of $425,125, according to Customs and Border Patrol.