A smiling man with short dark hair wearing a blue button-down shirt and a grey blazer. He is holding a pair of eyeglasses. The word "Connections" appears on the left side of the photo in vertical letters.
Pajamas on planes? U.S. Transportation Secretary says no way

By Evan Dawson,
Megan MackJulie Williams
Published December 5, 2025 at 5:03 PM EST
Three people wearing headphones sit at a table in a radio talk studio: a woman at left has long brown hair and is wearing a black blazer; a young women at center has long brown hair and is wearing glasses and a multi-colored shirt; a man at right has short dark hair and is wearing a cream hooded sweater, blue jeans and sneakers.
Mary Hussong-Kallen
/
WXXI News
Elaine Spaull and Zoë Kuehn with host Evan Dawson on "Connections with Evan Dawson" on Friday, December 5, 2025
WXXI News

When you fly, what is your airplane attire?

U.S. Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy recently told Fox Business that he wants Americans to "dress up a little bit" for air travel. It's part of his broader push to "bring civility back" to flights and return to what he calls the "golden age of travel."

Would a dress code lead to less fighting, better manners, and a more pleasurable flying experience overall? We discuss it with our guests:

Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
Julie Williams
Julie Williams is an associate producer for "Connections with Evan Dawson." She started at WXXI in 2019 and has been working on Connections since 2022.
