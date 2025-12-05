Pajamas on planes? U.S. Transportation Secretary says no way
When you fly, what is your airplane attire?
U.S. Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy recently told Fox Business that he wants Americans to "dress up a little bit" for air travel. It's part of his broader push to "bring civility back" to flights and return to what he calls the "golden age of travel."
Would a dress code lead to less fighting, better manners, and a more pleasurable flying experience overall? We discuss it with our guests:
- Zoë Kuehn, comedy writer, performer, and visual artist
- Elaine Spaull, executive director of the Center for Youth