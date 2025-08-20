Board of Elections set to open new offices

The Monroe County Board of Elections has left its longtime home in the county office building on West Main Street and on Monday will open the doors of its new facility in downtown Rochester.

The move to 435 Smith St. allows the Board of Elections to consolidate all of its operations into one space. Previously it had separate locations for its service center, storage space, and administrative offices.

"This is a monumental occasion for us, because the board of elections has essentially been in the same location for at least 50 years," said Democratic elections commissioner Jackie Ortiz. "So this is certainly exciting for us and we hope for everyone else."

Ortiz said that having the facilities near downtown Rochester ensures they're accessible to customers from across Monroe County. The building also has its own parking.

"It is really just about being able to provide full services out of one location, being much more efficient with our team and our resources," she said.