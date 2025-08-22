Honor Flight chosen to lead this year's Veterans Day parade

Honor Flight Rochester will be given the ceremonial honor of leading the fourth annual Monroe County Veterans Day Parade.

The organization provides veterans with free flights to Washington, D.C., to visit memorials built in their honor.

In years past, the grand marshal has been a person, such as Sheriff Todd Baxter or Alan Levin, who you probably know better as Brother Wease.

But this is the second time a group has been chosen. Last year, The Vietnam Veteran was selected as the parade's grand marshal to honor the 50th anniversary of that war's end.

The parade is scheduled for 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 8. It will start at South Goodman Street and Highland Avenue and will continue up Highland to the Greater Rochester Vietnam Veterans Memorial in Gary Beikirch Memorial Park.

Beikirch was a Vietnam vet who served as a combat medic and received the Medal of Honor. He died in 2021.

