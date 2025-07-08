If you smoke or vape daily, you could win a cash prize for quitting

The New York State Quitline is giving away $2,500 to the grand prize winner of its “Quit and Win" contest.

The hotline is commemorating 25 years of public health service with this added incentive to encourage people who smoke or vape at least five days a week to become tobacco-free.

New Yorkers who register will be expected to commit to becoming and staying tobacco-free for the first 25 days of August. In addition to the grand prize,10 additional winners will receive $250 each.

“Financial incentives can be effective motivation for quit-attempts,” Paula Celestino, co-founder of the NYS Quitline, said in a news release. “The ultimate hope, of course, is for people to remain tobacco-free well beyond August 25.”

The contest organizers will verify the winner's tobacco-free status through a mailed saliva testing kit.

The prizes are made possible through a donation from Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center in Buffalo, where the Quitline is located.