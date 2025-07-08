© 2025 WXXI News
Connections

The future of human/AI relationships

By Evan Dawson,
Megan MackJulie Williams
Published July 8, 2025 at 3:07 PM EDT
Kevin Spencer Beckford and Mark Weber with host Evan Dawson on "Connections with Evan Dawson" on Tuesday, July 8, 2025
Will kids grow up with a mix of human and AI friends?

Should we get comfortable with that? Should we set boundaries, and if so, how?

Artificial intelligence is already part of human life and relationships – from virtual friends, to AI pornography, to work assistants, and AI counselors.

How much do we trust AI — with our emotions and decisions? We discuss it.

In studio:

  • Kevin Spencer Beckford, operations executive, speaker and business turnaround strategist, and AI humanist
  • Mark Weber, clinical associate professor in the School of Business and Leadership at Nazareth University

