The future of human/AI relationships
Will kids grow up with a mix of human and AI friends?
Should we get comfortable with that? Should we set boundaries, and if so, how?
Artificial intelligence is already part of human life and relationships – from virtual friends, to AI pornography, to work assistants, and AI counselors.
How much do we trust AI — with our emotions and decisions? We discuss it.
In studio:
- Kevin Spencer Beckford, operations executive, speaker and business turnaround strategist, and AI humanist
- Mark Weber, clinical associate professor in the School of Business and Leadership at Nazareth University
