The future of human/AI relationships

WXXI News

Will kids grow up with a mix of human and AI friends?

Should we get comfortable with that? Should we set boundaries, and if so, how?

Artificial intelligence is already part of human life and relationships – from virtual friends, to AI pornography, to work assistants, and AI counselors.

How much do we trust AI — with our emotions and decisions? We discuss it.

In studio:



Kevin Spencer Beckford, operations executive, speaker and business turnaround strategist, and AI humanist

Mark Weber, clinical associate professor in the School of Business and Leadership at Nazareth University

Take our audience survey to help us learn more about you, and make a better show for you.