Solomon selected to serve as next National Technical Institute for the Deaf president

The new president of RIT's National Technical Institute for the Deaf is set to begin her tenure on Aug. 18.

Caroline Solomon comes to the institute from Gallaudet University, a private university for deaf and hard of hearing students in Washington, D.C. She began at the university in 2000 as a biology instructor and rose to become the dean of faculty in 2024.

Solomon will be the first woman to hold the position. A news release from RIT said Solomon is devoted to nurturing deaf and hard of hearing students in STEM fields.

"As a Deaf scientist, I’m deeply honored to join the vibrant NTID and RIT community—longstanding national leaders in advancing STEM education for Deaf and hard-of-hearing students,” Solomon said in a statement. “I look forward to working with (RIT) President (Bill) Sanders and collaborating with students, faculty, and staff to expand pathways in education, employment, and leadership. Together, we will ensure that every student has the opportunity to thrive, lead, and drive innovation across every sector of society.”

Gerry Buckley, NTID's current president who is retiring on Aug. 17, said Solomon has an outstanding academic and STEM research record and a wealth of experience in higher education.

“I’m so pleased that she will lead NTID into the future, and know NTID is in highly capable hands," Buckey said in a statement. "I look forward to welcoming Dr. Solomon and her family to Rochester and the NTID community in the months ahead.”

Solomon was also inducted into the Deaflympics Hall of Fame in 2020. She competed as a swimmer.