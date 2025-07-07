12:00: What can images from the Rubin Observatory reveal about the mysteries of the universe?

1:00: The future of human/AI relationships

Rochester's Strasenburgh Planetarium was one of hundreds of locations around the world to host a watch party for the first images from the Vera C. Rubin Observatory. As reported by WXXI's Veronica Volk, the advanced telescope is expected to answer some of the universe's greatest mysteries. This hour, we talk with experts about the galaxies, nebulas, and asteroids they saw and what it all means for the future of science research and our understanding of the universe. In studio:



Jim Bader, director of the Strasenburgh Planetarium

Becky Borrelli, Ph.D., principal fellow in imaging systems at L3Harris

Fred Moolekamp, Ph.D., research scientist at SoZen Inc./Rubin Observatory

Segev BenZvi, Ph.D., associate professor of physics in the Department of Physics and Astronomy at the University of Rochester

Then in our second hour, will kids grow up with a mix of human and AI friends? Should we get comfortable with that? Should we set boundaries, and if so, how? Artificial intelligence is already part of human life and relationships – from virtual friends, to AI pornography, to work assistants, and AI counselors. How much do we trust AI — with our emotions and decisions? We discuss it. In studio:



Kevin Spencer Beckford, operations executive, speaker and business turnaround strategist, and AI humanist

Mark Weber, clinical associate professor in the School of Business and Leadership at Nazareth University

