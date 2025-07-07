© 2025 WXXI News
Connections

What can images from the Rubin Observatory reveal about the mysteries of the universe?

WXXI News | By Evan Dawson,
Megan Mack
Published July 7, 2025 at 10:30 PM EDT
This image provided by the NSF-DOE Vera C. Rubin Observatory shows 678 separate images taken by the observatory in just over seven hours of observing time. Combining many images in this way clearly reveals otherwise faint or invisible details, such as the clouds of gas and dust that comprise the Trifid nebula (top right) and the Lagoon nebula, which are several thousand light-years away from Earth.
AP
/
NSF-DOE Vera C. Rubin Observatory
This image provided by the NSF-DOE Vera C. Rubin Observatory shows 678 separate images taken by the observatory in just over seven hours of observing time. Combining many images in this way clearly reveals otherwise faint or invisible details, such as the clouds of gas and dust that comprise the Trifid nebula (top right) and the Lagoon nebula, which are several thousand light-years away from Earth.

12:00: What can images from the Rubin Observatory reveal about the mysteries of the universe?

1:00: The future of human/AI relationships

Rochester's Strasenburgh Planetarium was one of hundreds of locations around the world to host a watch party for the first images from the Vera C. Rubin Observatory. As reported by WXXI's Veronica Volk, the advanced telescope is expected to answer some of the universe's greatest mysteries. This hour, we talk with experts about the galaxies, nebulas, and asteroids they saw and what it all means for the future of science research and our understanding of the universe. In studio:

  • Jim Bader, director of the Strasenburgh Planetarium
  • Becky Borrelli, Ph.D., principal fellow in imaging systems at L3Harris
  • Fred Moolekamp, Ph.D., research scientist at SoZen Inc./Rubin Observatory
  • Segev BenZvi, Ph.D., associate professor of physics in the Department of Physics and Astronomy at the University of Rochester

Then in our second hour, will kids grow up with a mix of human and AI friends? Should we get comfortable with that? Should we set boundaries, and if so, how? Artificial intelligence is already part of human life and relationships – from virtual friends, to AI pornography, to work assistants, and AI counselors. How much do we trust AI — with our emotions and decisions? We discuss it. In studio:

  • Kevin Spencer Beckford, operations executive, speaker and business turnaround strategist, and AI humanist
  • Mark Weber, clinical associate professor in the School of Business and Leadership at Nazareth University

"Connections" is livestreamed each day on the WXXI News YouTube channel. Watch here.

Connections
Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
Connections with Evan Dawson

Connections is our daily, live talk show. It airs live weekdays, noon-2 p.m., and re-airs at 9 and 10 p.m. You can also find us wherever you find your podcasts.

