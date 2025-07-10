© 2025 WXXI News
Rochester Mayor Malik Evans and City Council leaders on the city budget

WXXI News | By Gino Fanelli,
Veronica VolkEvan DawsonMegan Mack
Published July 10, 2025 at 9:18 AM EDT
1:00: Assemblymember Stephen Hawley on the 2025-2026 NYS budget

Rochester Mayor Malik Evans is joined by the president of City Council and the council finance chair to discuss the recent city budget. Guest host Gino Fanelli leads the conversation about the city’s focus on housing and economic development, recent debates about GBI (guaranteed basic income), downtown projects, and more. Our guests:

  • Malik Evans, Rochester mayor
  • Miguel A. Meléndez, Jr., president of Rochester City Council
  • Mitch Gruber, finance chair for Rochester City Council

Then in our second hour, Assemblymember Stephen Hawley joins guest host Gino Fanelli to discuss the 2025-2026 New York State budget. Their conversation covers a range of issues, from the expected impact of Medicaid cuts in rural counties to state spending on areas like child care, school lunches, inflation relief checks, and more. Our guest:

  • Assemblymember Stephen Hawley (R), District 139
