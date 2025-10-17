© 2025 WXXI News
Connections

Candidates for local judicial races

WXXI News | By Evan Dawson,
Megan MackJulie Williams
Published October 17, 2025 at 9:03 AM EDT
12:00: Candidates for local judicial races

1:00: Veterans on local war memorials

When it comes time to vote for candidates in judicial races, what should you consider? Voters in Monroe County will see two judicial races on their ballots in this year's general election: State Supreme Court and Monroe County Family Court. This hour, we sit down with the candidates in both races to discuss their backgrounds and what they want you to think about when it comes to work on the bench.

In studio*:

Segment 1: State Supreme Court

  • David Siguenza, candidate for State Supreme Court justice
  • Darius Lind, candidate for State Supreme Court justice
  • Joe Dinolfo, candidate for State Supreme Court justice
  • Kristina Karle, candidate for State Supreme Court justice

Segment 2: Family Court

  • Tonia Ettinger, candidate for Monroe County Family Court judge
  • Mallorie Rulison, candidate for Monroe County Family Court judge

*Note: Candidates are listed in the order in which they appear on the Monroe County Board of Elections Certification of Candidates list.

Then in our second hour, the Monroe County War on Terror Memorial was built on the 20th anniversary of 9/11. Organizers say the memorial is incomplete, and they are trying to add elements that pay tribute to veterans who fought in numerous places. There are events planned for multiple local war memorials later this month. We discuss the memorials and how veterans are hoping to convince the public to engage with them more often. Our guests:

  • Charles Belfield, veteran of Operation Enduring Freedom and president of the Flower City Warriors veteran hockey team
  • Amy Folwell, chair of the Monroe County War on Terror Memorial 

"Connections with Evan Dawson" is livestreamed each day on the WXXI News YouTube channel. Watch here.
