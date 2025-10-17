© 2025 WXXI News
Connections
Connections

Candidates for local judicial races

By Evan Dawson,
Megan MackJulie Williams
Published October 17, 2025 at 3:38 PM EDT
WXXI News

When it comes time to vote for candidates in judicial races, what should you consider?

Voters in Monroe County will see two judicial races on their ballots in this year's general election: State Supreme Court and Monroe County Family Court.

In the first segment of this hour, we sit down with the candidates for State Supreme Court justice to discuss their backgrounds and what they want you to think about when it comes to work on the bench. Then in the second segment, we do the same with candidates for Monroe County Family Court.

Segment 1:

In studio*:

Segment 2:

In studio:*

*Note: Candidates are listed in the order in which they appear on the Monroe County Board of Elections Certification of Candidates list.

