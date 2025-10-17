Candidates for local judicial races
(foreground) Darius Lind, Kristina Karle, (background) Joe Dinolfo and David Siguenza
Mary Hussong-Kallen / WXXI News
Mallorie Rulison and Tonia M. Ettinger
Mary Hussong-Kallen / WXXI News
When it comes time to vote for candidates in judicial races, what should you consider?
Voters in Monroe County will see two judicial races on their ballots in this year's general election: State Supreme Court and Monroe County Family Court.
In the first segment of this hour, we sit down with the candidates for State Supreme Court justice to discuss their backgrounds and what they want you to think about when it comes to work on the bench. Then in the second segment, we do the same with candidates for Monroe County Family Court.
Segment 1:
In studio*:
- David Siguenza, candidate for State Supreme Court justice
- Darius Lind, candidate for State Supreme Court justice
- Joe Dinolfo, candidate for State Supreme Court justice
- Kristina Karle, candidate for State Supreme Court justice
Segment 2:
In studio:*
- Tonia M. Ettinger, candidate for Monroe County Family Court judge
- Mallorie Rulison, candidate for Monroe County Family Court judge
*Note: Candidates are listed in the order in which they appear on the Monroe County Board of Elections Certification of Candidates list.