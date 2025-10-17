Veterans on local war memorials

WXXI News

The Monroe County War on Terror Memorial was built on the 20th anniversary of 9/11. Organizers say the memorial is incomplete, and they are trying to add elements that pay tribute to veterans who fought in numerous places.

There are events planned for multiple local war memorials later this month. We discuss the memorials and how veterans are hoping to convince the public to engage with them more often.

Our guests:



Charles Belfield, veteran of Operation Enduring Freedom and president of the Flower City Warriors veteran hockey team

Amy Folwell, chair of the Monroe County War on Terror Memorial

*Note: To read more about war memorials in Monroe County, click here.