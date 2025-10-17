© 2025 WXXI News
Veterans on local war memorials

By Evan Dawson,
Megan MackJulie Williams
Published October 17, 2025 at 3:50 PM EDT
Three people wearing headphones sit at a table in a radio talk studio: a woman at left with long brown hair is wearing a black top; a man at center is wearing a blue Amerks baseball hat and a red t-shirt with a logo for Flower City Warriors; a man at right has short dark hair and is wearing a black polka dot button-down shirt, jeans, and tan shoes.
Mary Hussong-Kallen
/
WXXI News
Amy Folwell, Charles Belfield, and host Evan Dawson on "Connections" on Friday, October 17, 2025
WXXI News

The Monroe County War on Terror Memorial was built on the 20th anniversary of 9/11. Organizers say the memorial is incomplete, and they are trying to add elements that pay tribute to veterans who fought in numerous places.

There are events planned for multiple local war memorials later this month. We discuss the memorials and how veterans are hoping to convince the public to engage with them more often.

Our guests:

*Note: To read more about war memorials in Monroe County, click here.

Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
Julie Williams
Julie Williams is an associate producer for "Connections with Evan Dawson." She started at WXXI in 2019 and has been working on Connections since 2022.
