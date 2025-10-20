Conservative and Green Party candidates for Rochester City Council

WXXI News

Voters in the city of Rochester will see nine candidates on the ballot for Rochester City Council in the general election. We spoke with seven of the candidates in advance of the Democratic primary.

This hour, we hear from the Conservative Party candidate, Marcus C. Williams, and the Green Party candidate, Dave Sutliff-Atias.

We talk with them about their platforms, experience, and priorities for Rochester.

In studio*:

Marcus C. Williams, candidate for Rochester City Council

Dave Sutliff-Atias, candidate for Rochester City Council



*Note: Candidates are listed in the order in which they appear on the Monroe County Certification of Candidates list