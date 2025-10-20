© 2025 WXXI News
Connections
Connections

Conservative and Green Party candidates for Rochester City Council

By Evan Dawson,
Megan MackElissa OrlandoJulie Williams
Published October 20, 2025 at 3:25 PM EDT
Three men wearing headphones sit at a table in a radio talk studio: a bald man at left is wearing glasses, a green t-shirt and beige sweater; a man at center has short dark hair and is wearing a navy blazer, black button-down shirt and yellow plaid tie; a man at right has short dark hair and is wearing a grey fleece vest, white button-down shirt, black pants and brown shoes.
Mari Tuschiya
WXXI News
Dave Sutliff-Atias and Marcus C. Williams with host Evan Dawson on "Connections with Evan Dawson" on Monday, October 20, 2025
WXXI News

Voters in the city of Rochester will see nine candidates on the ballot for Rochester City Council in the general election. We spoke with seven of the candidates in advance of the Democratic primary.

This hour, we hear from the Conservative Party candidate, Marcus C. Williams, and the Green Party candidate, Dave Sutliff-Atias.

We talk with them about their platforms, experience, and priorities for Rochester.

In studio*:

*Note: Candidates are listed in the order in which they appear on the Monroe County Certification of Candidates list

Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
Elissa Orlando
Elissa Orlando is a producer for “Connections with Evan Dawson.” She returns part-time to WXXI News after stepping back from a long career in public media and in translational science.
Julie Williams
Julie Williams is an associate producer for "Connections with Evan Dawson." She started at WXXI in 2019 and has been working on Connections since 2022.
