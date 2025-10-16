© 2025 WXXI News
A smiling man with short dark hair wearing a blue button-down shirt and a grey blazer. He is holding a pair of eyeglasses. The word "Connections" appears on the left side of the photo in vertical letters.
When should we lower the flag?

By Evan Dawson,
Megan MackJulie Williams
Published October 16, 2025 at 3:44 PM EDT
Two men wearing headphones sit at a table in a radio talk studio: a man at left has long dark hair and is wearing a dark zip-up sweatshirt; a man at right has short dark hair and is wearing a white button-down shirt.
1 of 2  — Justin Murphy with host Evan Dawson on "Connections"
Justin Murphy with host Evan Dawson on "Connections with Evan Dawson" on Thursday, October 16, 2025
Mari Tuschiya / WXXI News
A smiling man with short grey hair is wearing a brown blazer and white button-down shirt.
2 of 2  — Brandon Rottinghaus
Brandon Rottinghaus
Provided
A smiling man with short dark hair wearing a blue button-down shirt and a grey blazer. He is holding a pair of eyeglasses. The word "Connections" appears on the left side of the photo in vertical letters.
WXXI News

When is the last time you saw American flags at half-staff?

In the last 15 years, flags in New York State have been lowered on what equates to about one day a week. That's according to research conducted by Rochester-based journalist and author Justin Murphy.

In his debut piece for the Atlantic, "Stop Lowering the Flag," he writes that the frequency at which the flag is lowered has detracted from what was once a "relatively rare symbol of public mourning and respect."

When do you think the flag should be lowered? Are there other ways to publicly honor people whose lives have been lost?

We discuss it with our guests:

