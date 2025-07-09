Author Steve Jordan and his book, "The Historic House Handbook"
Maintaining and repairing old homes requires sensitivity, a commitment to preserving historic characteristics, and an understanding of modern functionality.
Author and restoration expert Steve Jordan provides guidance for homeowners in his new book, "The Historic House Handbook: A Sensitive Guide for Old-House Living."
This hour, we talk with him about what homeowners need to know: design concepts; material availability; and how to navigate difficult decisions, especially in 2025. We also hear from local homeowners about how they've revitalized their old homes.
Our guests:
- Steve Jordan, author of "The Historic House Handbook: A Sensitive Guide for Old-House Living" and historic preservation and window restoration expert
- Megan Klem, director of preservation services for the Landmark Society of Western New York
- Bradley Huber, Irondequoit resident and old house DIYer
- Ellen Olah, Rochester resident who is restoring her 1870s home
