Connections
Author Steve Jordan and his book, "The Historic House Handbook"

By Evan Dawson,
Megan MackJulie Williams
Published July 9, 2025 at 5:04 PM EDT
Four people wearing headphones sit at a table in a radio talk studio: a man front left has short grey hair and is wearing glasses, a blue polo shirt, grey shorts and blue shoes; a man front right has short dark hair and is wearing a white button-down shirt with blue cuffs, jeans and sneakers and holding up a book with a blue, white and yellow cover; a woman back left has long brown hair and is wearing glasses and a green t-shirt; a woman back right has short brown hair and is wearing a blue t-shirt.
(foreground) Steve Jordan, (background) Megan Klem and Ellen Olah with host Evan Dawson on "Connections"
(foreground) Steve Jordan, (background) Megan Klem and Ellen Olah with host Evan Dawson on "Connections with Evan Dawson" on Wednesday, July 9, 2025
A smiling man with short brown hair and a brown beard is wearing a beige blazer, blue plaid button-down shirt and blue tie while standing in front of a stone wall.
Bradley Huber
A dilapidated yellow and green house.
Ellen Olah's home before renovations
A well maintained yellow house with a porch and large red tree in the front yard.
Ellen Olah's home after renovations
A dilapidated yellow and green house sits on a poorly maintained lot and has a for sale sign in the yard.
Bradley Huber's home before renovations.
A red house with a green and yellow porch sits on a well maintained lot.
Bradley Huber's home after renovations.
A smiling man with short dark hair wearing a blue button-down shirt and a grey blazer. He is holding a pair of eyeglasses. The word "Connections" appears on the left side of the photo in vertical letters.
Maintaining and repairing old homes requires sensitivity, a commitment to preserving historic characteristics, and an understanding of modern functionality.

Author and restoration expert Steve Jordan provides guidance for homeowners in his new book, "The Historic House Handbook: A Sensitive Guide for Old-House Living."

This hour, we talk with him about what homeowners need to know: design concepts; material availability; and how to navigate difficult decisions, especially in 2025. We also hear from local homeowners about how they've revitalized their old homes.

Our guests:

Connections
Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
Julie Williams
Julie Williams is an associate producer for "Connections with Evan Dawson." She started at WXXI in 2019 and has been working on Connections since 2022.
