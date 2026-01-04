Big drop in flu cases seen over holiday in Finger Lakes region

Flu cases that had been steadily rising over the past two months — and dramatically through December — declined through the holiday across the Finger Lakes region.

Updated numbers for the week of Dec. 20-27 show positive cases fell to 287, down from 3,224 the week before. Statewide numbers of new cases also fell back, though hospitalizations continued to rise, reaching their highest mark in more than two years, state data show.

COVID and RSV cases also declined in the region.

As people return to work, school and other routines this week, health officials have warned to take continued precautions.