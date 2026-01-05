12:00: Are the boys okay?

1:00: New leader, new vision: Michael Solis on the future of Writers & Books

An increasing number of American boys and young men are “t-maxxing” — taking testosterone when they don’t have a medical reason. They are motivated by social media influencers who tend to say that marriage is for weak men, physical dominance is key, and environmental and social concerns are not masculine. But surveys show that young men are struggling badly. An upcoming event focuses on these struggles. Our guests examine the issues:



Joseph Henderson, Ph.D., visiting faculty member at the University of Vermont

Shawndel N. Fraser, environmental psychologist and field researcher

Then in our second hour, we sit down with Michael Solis, executive director of Writers & Books. Solis is an author and international development professional who has worked across the globe. He took the helm of the literary nonprofit in September. As a new year unfolds, Solis joins us to discuss his vision for Writers & Books and how it will impact the community. We also explore the state of the current literary industry and what it means for readers and writers. In studio:



Michael Solis, executive director of Writers & Books

