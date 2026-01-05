Are the boys okay?
Joseph Henderson
Shawndel N. Fraser
An increasing number of American boys and young men are “t-maxxing” — taking testosterone when they don’t have a medical reason. They are motivated by social media influencers who tend to say that marriage is for weak men, physical dominance is key, and environmental and social concerns are not masculine.
But surveys show that young men are struggling badly. An upcoming event focuses on these struggles.
Our guests examine the issues:
- Joseph Henderson, Ph.D., visiting faculty member at the University of Vermont
- Shawndel N. Fraser, environmental psychologist and field researcher