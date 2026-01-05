© 2026 WXXI News
A smiling man with short dark hair wearing a blue button-down shirt and a grey blazer. He is holding a pair of eyeglasses. The word "Connections" appears on the left side of the photo in vertical letters.
Connections

Are the boys okay?

By Evan Dawson,
Megan Mack
Published January 5, 2026 at 2:55 PM EST
A smiling man with short dark brown hair, a mustache, and beard, wearing a blue t-shirt that reads "Adirondack Outfitters Lakes and Trails"
1 of 2  — IMG_4260.png
Joseph Henderson
Provided
A smiling woman with short black hair, wearing a grey pullover
2 of 2  — SF-2025.jpg
Shawndel N. Fraser
Provided
WXXI News

An increasing number of American boys and young men are “t-maxxing” — taking testosterone when they don’t have a medical reason. They are motivated by social media influencers who tend to say that marriage is for weak men, physical dominance is key, and environmental and social concerns are not masculine.

But surveys show that young men are struggling badly. An upcoming event focuses on these struggles.

Our guests examine the issues:

Connections
Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
