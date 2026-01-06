‘The Ride Ahead’ screening and panel explores adulthood, disability, and independence

What does it mean to grow up in a world that is not built for you?

"The Ride Ahead," a powerful and personal documentary, takes on that question through the coming-of-age story of Samuel Habib, a 21-year-old determined to claim adulthood on his own terms.

The film screens Tuesday, January 6, at 6:30 p.m. at The Little Theatre as part of WXXI's annual Dialogue on Disability series.

The film will be followed by a post-screening panel discussion moderated by WXXI’s Noelle Evans.

ABOUT THE FILM

Turning 21, Samuel Habib wants to date, leave home, go to college.

Yet every rite of passage is fraught with challenges: Seizures and uncontrollable movements. Friends’ homes inaccessible to his wheelchair. Degrading ableist encounters.

A poster for "The Ride Ahead."

“No one tells you how to be an adult,” he says, “let alone an adult with a disability.”

Can a community of disability activists help him follow his dreams?

Samuel is determined to avoid the statistical realities: unemployment, isolation, institutionalization.

He seeks out wisdom through conversations with disabled mentors: comedian Maysoon Zayid, Americans with Disabilities Act legends Judy Heumann and Bob Williams; Tony-winning wheelchair-using pioneer Ali Stroker; hip-hop artist Keith Jones; autistic, queer activist Lydia X.Z. Brown; and marathon runner and disability activist Andrew Peterson.

The Ride Ahead is a film by: Samuel Habib, Dan Habib and Erica Lupinacci.

This film is presented with open captions. ASL interpretation will be provided for opening remarks and post-screening panel discussion.

Doors open at 6 p.m. The event is free, advance registration requested. Tickets available at the door, pending availability. More information available at TheLittle.org and MoveToInclude.org.

