Gates-Chili taps Ball to serve as interim superintendent

The new year brings a leadership shuffle in the Gates-Chili Central School District.

Tuesday night, the district's school board accepted the retirement of Superintendent Christoper Dailey, who has served in the position since the 2019-20 school year.

Board members appointed Deputy Superintendent Mitchell Ball to serve as interim superintendent, effective immediately.

School board President Catherine Coffee posted a note on the district website that the board would "discuss next steps for district leadership" over the coming weeks and provide updates as the members make decisions.