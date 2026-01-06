© 2026 WXXI News
Gates-Chili taps Ball to serve as interim superintendent

WXXI News | By Jeremy Moule
Published January 6, 2026

The new year brings a leadership shuffle in the Gates-Chili Central School District.

Tuesday night, the district's school board accepted the retirement of Superintendent Christoper Dailey, who has served in the position since the 2019-20 school year.

Board members appointed Deputy Superintendent Mitchell Ball to serve as interim superintendent, effective immediately.

School board President Catherine Coffee posted a note on the district website that the board would "discuss next steps for district leadership" over the coming weeks and provide updates as the members make decisions.
Jeremy Moule
Jeremy Moule is a deputy editor with WXXI News. He also covers Monroe County.
