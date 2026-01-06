© 2026 WXXI News
Connections
Connections

What does Maduro's capture mean for the future of Venezuela?

By Evan Dawson,
Megan Mack
Published January 6, 2026 at 3:26 PM EST
WXXI News

We bring you two hours on the capture of Venezuelan president Nicolás Maduro.

In our first hour, we sit down with local Venezuelans to discuss their feelings about this seismic event.

In studio:

  • Heiddy Awais, psychologist and community wellness advocate
  • Kelly Tovar Mullaney, web designer, web producer, and president of Working Art Media

You can watch the YouTube livestream of that hour here.

Then in our second hour, we're joined by University of Rochester political science professor Hein Goemans, who examines the implications of the Trump administration’s incursion into Venezuela.

In studio:

  • Hein Goemans, Ph.D., author of “War and Punishment" and "Leaders and International Conflict," and professor of political science and director of the Peter D. Watson Center for Conflict and Cooperation at the University of Rochester

You can watch the YouTube livestream of that hour here.

