Connections

What does Maduro's capture mean for the future of Venezuela?

WXXI News | By Evan Dawson,
Megan Mack
Published January 6, 2026 at 8:41 AM EST
Yellow, blue, and red flag of Venezuela with arc of white stars

12:00: Local Venezuelans on Maduro's capture

1:00: What does Maduro's capture mean for the future of Venezuela?

We bring you two hours on the capture of Venezuelan president Nicolás Maduro.

In our first hour, we sit down with local Venezuelans to discuss their feelings about this seismic event.

In studio:

  • Heiddy Awais, psychologist and community wellness advocate
  • Kelly Tovar Mullaney, web designer, web producer, and president of Working Art Media

Then in our second hour, we continue the conversation about the capture of Venezuelan president Nicolás Maduro. We're joined by University of Rochester political science professor Hein Goemans, who examines the implications of the Trump administration’s incursion into Venezuela.

In studio:

  • Hein Goemans, Ph.D., author of “War and Punishment,” and professor of political science and director of the Peter D. Watson Center for Conflict and Cooperation at the University of Rochester

"Connections with Evan Dawson" is livestreamed each day on the WXXI News YouTube channel. Watch here.
Connections
Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
See stories by Evan Dawson
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
See stories by Megan Mack

