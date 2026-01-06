12:00: Local Venezuelans on Maduro's capture

1:00: What does Maduro's capture mean for the future of Venezuela?

We bring you two hours on the capture of Venezuelan president Nicolás Maduro.

In our first hour, we sit down with local Venezuelans to discuss their feelings about this seismic event.

In studio:



Heiddy Awais, psychologist and community wellness advocate

Kelly Tovar Mullaney, web designer, web producer, and president of Working Art Media

Then in our second hour, we continue the conversation about the capture of Venezuelan president Nicolás Maduro. We're joined by University of Rochester political science professor Hein Goemans, who examines the implications of the Trump administration’s incursion into Venezuela.

In studio:



Hein Goemans, Ph.D., author of “War and Punishment,” and professor of political science and director of the Peter D. Watson Center for Conflict and Cooperation at the University of Rochester

