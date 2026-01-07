12:00: What does it mean to live MLK's dream in 2026?

1:00: Press pass: Stories from Highmark Stadium

What does it mean to live Martin Luther King Jr.'s dream in 2026? The seventh annual MLK Living the Dream series seeks to engage people across the community in conversations about racial equity, civic and human rights, and inclusion. This year's events include documentaries, a spoken word and open mic program, and more. Organizers say that they hope to create connection during a time when there is so much division. We talk with them about their work and their goals. Our guests:



Kevin Spencer Beckford, founder of the MLK Living the Dream series

Rev. JD Jackson Jr., M.Div., pastor of United Church of Pittsford

Tharaha Thavakumar MSM, MA, MFT, president of Pittsford CommUNITY

Then in our second hour, the Buffalo Bills and their fans said goodbye to Highmark Stadium on Sunday during the Bills' victory over the Jets. The New York Times characterized the celebrations as "uniquely" Buffalo. Generations of fans have favorite stories about their time at the stadium...and so do generations of journalists who have covered the team. This hour, guest host Brian Sharp goes behind the scenes of covering the Bills with sports reporters and photographers who share stories that no one else has. In studio:



Jamie Germano, photographer who retired from the Democrat and Chronicle after a 38-year career

Annette Lein, photojournalist and multimedia producer

Scott Pitoniak, best-selling author, nationally honored journalist, and longtime sportswriter

Max Schulte, photojournalist for WXXI News

