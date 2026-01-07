What does it mean to live MLK's dream in 2026?

David Griffin / WXXI News Racquel Stephen guest hosting "Connections with Evan Dawson"

What does it mean to live Martin Luther King Jr.'s dream in 2026?

The seventh annual MLK Living the Dream series seeks to engage people across the community in conversations about racial equity, civic and human rights, and inclusion. This year's events include documentaries, a spoken word and open mic program, and more.

Organizers say that they hope to create connection during a time when there is so much division. Guest host Racquel Stephen talks with them about their work and their goals.

Our guests:

