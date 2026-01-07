© 2026 WXXI News
Connections
Connections

Press pass: Stories from Highmark Stadium

By Evan Dawson,
Brian SharpMegan MackJulie Williams
Published January 7, 2026 at 5:40 PM EST
A man with short brown hair is wearing a light grey button-down shirt, black pants and black shoes and sitting in front of a microphone at a table in a radio talk studio.
Julie Williams
/
WXXI News
Brian Sharp guest hosting "Connections" on Wednesday, August 6, 2025

The Buffalo Bills and their fans said goodbye to Highmark Stadium on Sunday during the Bills' victory over the Jets.

The New York Times characterized the celebrations as "uniquely" Buffalo. Generations of fans have favorite stories about their time at the stadium...and so do generations of journalists who have covered the team.

This hour, guest host Brian Sharp goes behind the scenes of covering the Bills with sports reporters and photographers who share stories that no one else has.

In studio:

  • Jamie Germano, photographer who retired from the Democrat and Chronicle after a 38-year career
  • Annette Lein, retired Democrat and Chronicle photojournalist and multimedia producer
  • Scott Pitoniak, best-selling author, nationally honored journalist, and longtime sportswriter
  • Max Schulte, photojournalist for WXXI News

To read Scott Pitoniak's piece, "Saying goodbye one final time to Buffalo’s field of dreams," click here.

Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
Brian Sharp
Brian Sharp is WXXI's investigations and enterprise editor. He also reports on business and development in the area. He has been covering Rochester since 2005. His journalism career spans nearly three decades.
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
Julie Williams
Julie Williams is an associate producer for "Connections with Evan Dawson." She started at WXXI in 2019 and has been working on Connections since 2022.
