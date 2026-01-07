Press pass: Stories from Highmark Stadium
The Buffalo Bills and their fans said goodbye to Highmark Stadium on Sunday during the Bills' victory over the Jets.
The New York Times characterized the celebrations as "uniquely" Buffalo. Generations of fans have favorite stories about their time at the stadium...and so do generations of journalists who have covered the team.
This hour, guest host Brian Sharp goes behind the scenes of covering the Bills with sports reporters and photographers who share stories that no one else has.
In studio:
- Jamie Germano, photographer who retired from the Democrat and Chronicle after a 38-year career
- Annette Lein, retired Democrat and Chronicle photojournalist and multimedia producer
- Scott Pitoniak, best-selling author, nationally honored journalist, and longtime sportswriter
- Max Schulte, photojournalist for WXXI News
To read Scott Pitoniak's piece, "Saying goodbye one final time to Buffalo’s field of dreams," click here.