Max Schulte is responsible for creating video and photo elements for WXXI News and its digital spaces. He also assists with news and public affairs coverage, digital-first video content, and studio productions.

Prior to joining WXXI News, Schulte was a staff photographer for the Democrat and Chronicle for 23 years, with the last two years as lead photographer. Focusing his lens on breaking news and visual storytelling, he has earned national and New York State Associated Press Association honors for both his still photography and video.

A native of Buffalo, Schulte grew up in the Elmwood Village. He is a Rochester Institute of Technology graduate with a BFA degree in photojournalism. His passion for photography started in grammar school and continues to this day.