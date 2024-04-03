Unionized reporters at the Democrat and Chronicle voting to strike this weekend if a new contract has not been reached

Two dozen journalists at the Democrat and Chronicle say that they are ready to walk off the job if the union that represents them cannot reach a contract settlement with the paper’s owner, Gannett, by 11:59 p.m. on Friday.

The reporters, represented by The NewsGuild of New York, said that they have been without a contract since the last one expired in 2019.

The D&C staffers picketed outside the Riverside Convention Center in Rochester, where Gannett was hosting the 2024 Rochester Top Workplaces Awards.

Max Schulte / WXXI News Unionized reporters at the Democrat and Chronicle picketed outside the Rochester Riverside Convention Center on Wed., 4/3/24, to bring attention to their intention to strike the Gannett-owned newspaper if a new collective bargaining agreement has not been reached by 11:59 p.m. on Friday.

Criminal Justice reporter and a spokesperson for the local union, Gary Craig, said the Guild membership is united in calling for a walkout if a settlement cannot be reached.

“There’s a number of factors that are behind this. One is…Gannett’s unwillingness to resolve the contract,” said Craig, “and I think we're close on a lot of things, actually. And that's the frustrating part is that there has been movement, but it just seems like it's sort of become the slow-walking approach of late.

Craig said that among the issues that need to be resolved are items about reporter pay and resources for the newsroom.

“I've seen incredibly talented young reporters come and go, because they couldn't t live by themselves, they needed multiple roommates,” Craig said. “We've had mid-career people that are here now, some that have left, whose salaries are just abysmal, especially for the workload they carry. And so I think that, if you give people reason to stay, we'll be able to hold on to some really good people.”

Max Schulte / WXXI News Unionized reporters at the Democrat and Chronicle picketed outside the Rochester Riverside Convention Center on Wed., 4/3/24, to bring attention to their intention to strike the Gannett-owned newspaper if a new collective bargaining agreement has not been reached by 11:59 p.m. on Friday.

Amy Garrard, Vice President of Labor Relations at Gannett, issued this statement on Wed. afternoon:

“Our goal is to preserve journalism and serve our community as we continue to bargain in good faith. Democrat and Chronicle readers can be assured there will be no disruption to our ability to deliver content and trusted news.”

The unionized journalists noted that they have voted to strike on Saturday if a contract agreement is not reached, which is just before "one of the biggest news events in years for Rochester," the total solar eclipse on April 8.