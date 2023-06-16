Casino opponents rally in downtown Rochester

Opponents of a proposed casino in the Rochester area rallied downtown at the Liberty Pole on Friday. They included members of the clergy, activists, state lawmakers and union and business representatives.

The protest was sparked by the recent discussion about a new gaming compact for the Seneca Nation, which referred to the possibility of a casino in the Rochester area.

Kirsten John Foy is an activist who heads up the Arc of Justice, a social, economic, and environmental justice advocacy organization.

He, like many of the opponents of the proposed casino who have spoken out in recent days, criticized the governor’s office and others who he said kept quiet about closed door negotiations with the Seneca Nation.

“Where there’s no accountability, where there’s no transparency, where there’s no inclusivity…not hear, not today, not ever,” Foy told the crowd.

Max Schulte / WXXI News Employees from Finger Lakes Gaming & Racetrack, del Lago Resort & Casino and Batavia Downs Gaming & Hotel attended a rally Friday in opposition to a proposal for a new casino in the Rochester area, that has been floated as part of a new gaming compact with the Seneca Nation.

David Brown is president of the Finger Lakes Horseman’s Association. He’s worried about the impact another casino in the area would have at Finger Lakes Gaming and Racetrack in Farmington.

“Finger Lakes cannot survive as a racetrack with the decrease in revenue that this would cause, there’s no way it’s sustainable, so if this casino comes in, you can say goodbye to all these jobs,” warned Brown.

During the rally, local Assemblymember Demond Meeks said that what bothers him and other critics of this proposal is the fact it was negotiated in secret.

“Our gripe as elected officials who happen to be Democrats, is not with Seneca Nation, they have no allegiance to us,” said Meeks. “Our gripe is with our Democratic governor, who we supported, who we elected to represent the issues and concerns of our communities.”

Local Assemblymember Harry Bronson expressed doubts recently that a new gaming compact could be ready for an Assembly vote before they adjourn for the session next week.

The Seneca Nation’s current gaming compact runs until December.

