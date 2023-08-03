Nurses strike at Rochester General Hospital in a two-day walkout

The strike is on for unionized nurses at Rochester General Hospital. Nurses began walking the picket lines at 7 a.m. on Thursday.

According to officials with Rochester Regional Health, talks with the hospital system and the Rochester Union of Nurses and Allied Professionals, (RUNAP) ended late Wednesday afternoon.

RGH released a statement on Thursday morning saying that it “did not want this strike and we believe nothing we have proposed or haven’t proposed in our negotiations with RUNAP warranted this strike.”

The hospital said that it has contracted with “a nationally respected agency” to hire temporary replacement nurses and said that patients with scheduled procedures, treatment and exams should plan to visit RGH at their scheduled appointment time.

Talks have been going on since last fall, but even with some agreements, the union said that the items they agreed on were not enough to satisfy their demands, which is to ultimately have more staff on the job and improve staff-to-patient ratios.

The nurses’ union also has been talking about better wages for its members and RGH said that since January 202, it already increased nurse base wages by an average of 19% and the most recent wage proposal from RGH called for an average 7.8% increase for the first year of the contract.

The hospital statement said that if RGH were to agree to everything RUNAP wanted around wages, staffing and benefits, it would cost Rochester Regional Health more than $111 million for just the first year of the contract, and hospital officials said the health system is already projecting a $150 million dollar this year.

Local labor groups said that they will join the striking nurses at RGH at 11 a.m. on Thursday to show support, stating that “nurses are not only fighting for their own standards of work, but for the safety and level of care that our community can expect when they become patients at RGH.”

The labor supporters claim that local hospital systems “continue to put profit ahead of workers and patient care.”

The two-day strike is expected to continue until early Saturday morning.