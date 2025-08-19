SUNY Brockport President announces retirement

The head of SUNY Brockport is stepping down after this academic year.

University President Heidi Macpherson made the announcement Tuesday at the school's faculty and staff convocation.

“We have become an institution of choice for students seeking a high quality, affordable education that puts them in position to accomplish their goals,” Macpherson said in a statement. “I am incredibly grateful to our faculty and staff for their hard work and dedication to student success.”

Enrollment has grown by 20% over the past three years, according to the university.

Macpherson has served as president since 2015, after former President John Halstead stepped down. She previously served as provost and vice chancellor for academic affairs at the University of Wisconsin.

“Since becoming SUNY Brockport’s seventh president, Dr. Heidi Macpherson has demonstrated a strong commitment to cultivating the growth and engagement of students, which is fundamental to the campus’s mission,” SUNY Chancellor John King said in a statement. “Heidi is a champion for academic excellence and to furthering the success of each student, faculty, and staff member."

King is expected to assemble a search committee to find Macpherson's successor.