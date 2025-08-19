The ongoing story of Clarissa Street
Clarissa Street was once the cultural heartbeat of Rochester’s Third Ward. It was home to legendary jazz clubs, thriving businesses, and a tight-knit community.
Urban renewal and highway construction dismantled that neighborhood, but its legacy lives on through the annual Clarissa Street Reunion.
In this hour, we hear from community leaders and elders about the history of Clarissa Street, why it matters in 2025, and how remembering the past can shape our future.
Our guests:
- George Fontenette, finance committee member and elder for the Clarissa Street Legacy
- Bryce Long, youth representative for the Clarissa Street Legacy
- Renee Long, president of the Clarissa Street Legacy
- Patricia Mason-Williams, vice president of the Clarissa Street Legacy