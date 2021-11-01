Randy Gorbman is WXXI's firector of news and public affairs. Randy manages the day-to-day operations of WXXI News on radio, television, and online.

Randy has over 30 years of broadcast news experience, and was recently news director at WHAM-AM in Rochester. Randy has also been news director, writer, announcer, and producer at radio stations in several cities in New York and Connecticut, as well as working as an editor at the NBC Radio Network. He served as past president of the New York State Associated Press Broadcasters' Association, and is currently a member of its board of directors.

Randy has also taught journalism to local students, serving as adjunct instructor at SUNY Geneseo and Monroe Community College.

Randy received his bachelor's degree in communication from the S.I. Newhouse School of Public Communications at Syracuse University, and his master's degree in liberal arts from SUNY Empire State College.

