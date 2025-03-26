Susan B. Anthony celebrated at the Hall of Justice in Rochester

New York State 7th Judicial District / provided A sculpture bust of women's suffrage leader Susan B. Anthony, which dates back to the 1880s, has been restored and is housed at the Hall of Justice in downtown Rochester

One of Rochester’s best-known historical figures is getting more attention in the local court system.

Ceremonies were held this week at the Hall of Justice in downtown Rochester, to mark the unveiling of a restored marble bust of Susan B. Anthony, as well as naming one of the courtrooms in honor of the famed suffragist. That bust, which previously had been at a Rochester school, and then at the Susan B. Anthony Museum and House, is now housed at the Hall of Justice.

The sculpture, which dates back to the 1880s, has been restored. It was unveiled at ceremonies on Tuesday at the courthouse and one of the courtrooms at the Hall of Justice was renamed in Anthony’s honor.

Among those making comments at Tuesday’s dedication, Laurie Michelman, who is a co-chair of a regional Gender Fairness Committee in the 7th Judicial District.

New York State 7th Judicial District / provided A number of area judges and others involved in a courtroom dedication in honor of Susan B. Anthony gathered at the Hall of Justice in Rochester on Tuesday, 3/25/25.

She said that the legal and other obstacles Anthony faced in trying to secure a woman’s ability to vote make the dedication in the court building especially appropriate.

“Each time we enter this courtroom, let it remind us of the struggles and the fight of women, the resilience and the achievements and the lasting impact that Susan B Anthony, who said failure is impossible, has had,” Michelman said.

Deborah Hughes is President and CEO of the Susan B. Anthony Museum and House in Rochester and she said that Tuesday’s ceremonies were a good time to reflect how important pioneers like Anthony have been for upholding human rights.

“And I think Susan B Anthony, she believed in our democracy,” Hughes said. “She also believed in following the due process of law, but she also felt that if there's an injustice, we should stand against it.”

Anthony was on trial in 1872 accused of voting illegally and was convicted, but she refused to pay the fine that the judge ordered.

Also speaking at this week’s ceremonies, State Supreme Court Appellate Justice, Llinét Rosado, who repeated a famous quote from Susan B. Anthony.

“The day may be approaching when the whole world will recognize woman as the equal of man.”

Rosado called on making that goal a reality, and added, “Let's make the world a better place for those girls that haven't been born yet.”