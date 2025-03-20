Ontario County authorities look for public's help in animal cruelty case

Ontario County Humane Soceity Ontario County deputies and Animal Control officers are investigating an incident involving the abandonment of a female beagle and her four puppies. The dogs are now being cared for at the Humane Society.

Ontario County deputies are looking to the public for help in getting more information about a recent animal cruelty case.

They say that on Tuesday afternoon, the Ontario County Humane Society responded to a report of an abandoned dog and her puppies at Ontario County Park in South Bristol.

Animal Control officers discovered a box containing an emaciated female beagle mother and her four puppies, abandoned in a corner of a pavilion within the park. Authorities say the mother beagle was in a severely malnourished state, and her puppies appeared to be in urgent need of care.

The Humane Society seized the dogs and took them to their shelter, where they are now getting medical care and nourishment. Officials say their team is working to nurse the mother and puppies back to health.

The Ontario County Humane Society is appealing to the public for any information that may help identify the individual(s) responsible for this act of cruelty.

They ask anyone with information regarding this incident, to contact their office at 585-396-4590.



