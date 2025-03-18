Bridge replacement project along I-490 may cause delays

Parts of I-490 on the east side of Monroe County will see reduced lanes of traffic beginning next month and continuing for the next couple of years.

It’s because of a $60.8 million bridge replacement project that will see two bridges replaced, both in Perinton. One of the bridges crosses the Erie Canal, the other goes over Kreag Road.

According to the New York State Department of Transportation, construction will begin with the eastbound side of the highway in April, with I-490 reduced to one lane in each direction during the 2025 construction season.

Regional DOT Director Chris Reeve said the state will use what’s called a ‘zipper merge’ to help traffic move through the areas that are under construction.

“How a zipper merge is different is we want vehicles to use both lanes,” said Reeve. “It's okay to use both lanes right up to the merge point and then join into one lane. It's not a left lane merging into a right lane, It's two lanes merging into one lane at a specific point.”

NY DOT / provided The NY DOT will be using what's called a 'zipper merge' to help traffic move through an area in Perinton where bridges will be replaced

Reeve said be aware that there could be delays at times while this construction is going on.

“Those commercial vehicles and commuters that are used to using that corridor, I'd suggest that you plan ahead, give yourself extra time or plan a different route,” Reeve said. “Potentially there are a lot of other different routes in the Rochester area. It may be a longer route in distance, but might be a shorter route in time because this corridor during construction will have delays.”

The bridges that are being replaced were built in the 1950s, and officials said the new design will reduce long-term maintenance costs and boost sustainability.

All of the work is expected to be completed by the fall of 2027.