Rochester Red Wings transition to cashless payment system at Innovative Field

The Rochester Red Wings are moving to a cashless ticketing and concession system this year.

The decision, according to team officials, follows the lead of 29 of 30 Major League Baseball teams and 26 of 30 Triple-A Minor League teams which have already moved to a cashless system.

The Red Wings said those teams have moved to cashless systems to streamline operations and improve the fan experience.

The Red Wings said that fans can use all major credit and debit cards as well as Apple Pay and Google Pay at concession stands, the team store and parking at Innovative Field.

The team said that it has added additional payment devices across the ballpark. The ticket office will accept card payments for all ticket purchases, including single-game tickets and season packages.

Fans who only have cash will be able to exchange that for ‘Digital Diamond Dollars’ which they can get at the ticket office, and those dollars can be used throughout the ballpark for concessions and purchases at the team store.

