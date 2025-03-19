© 2025 WXXI News
Rochester Red Wings transition to cashless payment system at Innovative Field

WXXI News | By Randy Gorbman
Published March 19, 2025 at 1:04 PM EDT
A view of people playing baseball from the crowd on a sunny day
Emily Hunt
/
WXXI News
A crowd watches a baseball game at Innovative Field in Rochester in this file photo.

The Rochester Red Wings are moving to a cashless ticketing and concession system this year.

The decision, according to team officials, follows the lead of 29 of 30 Major League Baseball teams and 26 of 30 Triple-A Minor League teams which have already moved to a cashless system.

The Red Wings said those teams have moved to cashless systems to streamline operations and improve the fan experience.

The Red Wings said that fans can use all major credit and debit cards as well as Apple Pay and Google Pay at concession stands, the team store and parking at Innovative Field.

The team said that it has added additional payment devices across the ballpark. The ticket office will accept card payments for all ticket purchases, including single-game tickets and season packages.

Fans who only have cash will be able to exchange that for ‘Digital Diamond Dollars’ which they can get at the ticket office, and those dollars can be used throughout the ballpark for concessions and purchases at the team store.
Local News
Randy Gorbman
Randy Gorbman is WXXI's director of news and public affairs. Randy manages the day-to-day operations of WXXI News on radio, television, and online.
