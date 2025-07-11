Public invited to a design workshop for a new playground in the Beechwood neighborhood

A new playground is coming to the city of Rochester's Ryan R-Center on Webster Avenue, and community members will have a chance to weigh in Monday.

The playground is being developed and built through a collaboration among Healthi Kids, an initiative of Common Ground Health; the city; and the nationwide nonprofit KABOOM!, which seeks to address play space inequity.

They're holding a design workshop for the playground Monday at the Ryan R-Center. There will be a session for adults at 1 p.m., with supervised games and activities provided for children. Then there will be a session for the kids at 2:30 p.m.

The partners previously worked together on the Grand Avenue Adventure Park . The design was driven by a group of teens from the community, which resulted in a play space with brightly colored features and equipment including climbing ropes and walls, cargo nets, and obstacle courses. KABOOM! calls the design and equipment "parkour-inspired."

The organizers said refreshments will be served, and the sessions will be available in Spanish. To RSVP, email RyanRCenter@cityofrochester.gov .