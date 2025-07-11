12:00 Meet Racquel Stephen

1:00 Who are the voices of a generation?

Connections Host Evan Dawson is taking some time off until September, and our very own Health, equity and community reporter Racquel Stephen will be filling in all summer – but before she does that, senior editor Veronica Volk sits down to talk about her life and career, and reflect on journalism and media, and how it feels to be caught between two worlds. In studio:



Racquel Stephen, health, equity and community reporter at WXXI News

Then in our second hour, a rebroadcast of one of our favorite conversations: The film, "A Complete Unknown," takes viewers inside the early years of Bob Dylan's musical career. Dylan became known as one of the voices of his generation. Who, today, would earn that recognition? Has the fragmentation of media and the highly produced styles of modern music made it impossible for protest songs to break through? Guests:



Suzanne Hunt, friend of the late Peter Yarrow and co-owner of Hunt Country Vineyards

Scott Pukos, communications director for The Little Theatre

Zahiya Rolle, Rochester-based singer/songwriter

