Which modern artists would be considered voices of their generation?

WXXI News

The new film, "A Complete Unknown," takes viewers inside the early years of Bob Dylan's musical career. Dylan became known as one of the voices of his generation.

Who, today, would earn that recognition? Has the fragmentation of media and the highly produced styles of modern music made it impossible for protest songs to break through?

Our guests discuss it:



*Note: To listen to the full clip from "A Complete Unknown" referenced in the podcast, click here.