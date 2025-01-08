© 2025 WXXI News
Connections
Which modern artists would be considered voices of their generation?

By Evan Dawson,
Megan MackJulie Williams
Published January 8, 2025 at 3:30 PM EST
A blonde woman wearing a blue sweater smiles as she looks into the distance. A stage and a video screen are behind her.
1 of 3  — Suzanne Hunt.jpg
Suzanne Hunt
Provided
Two smiling men wearing headphones sit at a table in a radio talk studio: the man back left has short brown hair and a brown mustache and beard and is wearing a grey shirt; the man front right has short dark hair and is wearing a navy blue hoodie with "WXXI" in white text.
2 of 3  — Scott Pukos on Connections.jpg
Scott Pukos on "Connections with Evan Dawson" on Wednesday, January 8, 2025
George Yeadon / WXXI News
A woman and a man smiling with their arms around each other's shoulders. The woman has short curly red hair and is wearing glasses and a grey hoodie. The man has short dark hair and is wearing a navy blue hoodie with "WXXI" in white text.
3 of 3  — Zahyia Rolle on "Connections"
Zahyia Rolle on "Connections with Evan Dawson" on Thursday, November 30, 2023
Megan Mack / WXXI News
A smiling man with short dark hair wearing a blue button-down shirt and a grey blazer. He is holding a pair of eyeglasses. The word "Connections" appears on the left side of the photo in vertical letters.
WXXI News

The new film, "A Complete Unknown," takes viewers inside the early years of Bob Dylan's musical career. Dylan became known as one of the voices of his generation.

Who, today, would earn that recognition? Has the fragmentation of media and the highly produced styles of modern music made it impossible for protest songs to break through?

Our guests discuss it:

*Note: To listen to the full clip from "A Complete Unknown" referenced in the podcast, click here.

Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
Julie Williams
Julie Williams is an associate producer for "Connections with Evan Dawson" and is also the office administrator for radio, news and technology and operations. She started at WXXI in 2019 and has been working on Connections since 2022.
