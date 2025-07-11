© 2025 WXXI News
Meet Racquel Stephen

By Racquel Stephen,
Veronica VolkJulie Williams
Published July 11, 2025 at 2:12 PM EDT
Raquel Stephen with guest host Veronica Volk on "Connections" on Friday, July 11, 2025

Connections Host Evan Dawson is taking some time off until September, and our very own Health, equity and community reporter Racquel Stephen will be filling in all summer – but before she does that, senior editor Veronica Volk sits down to talk about her life and career, and reflect on journalism and media, and how it feels to be caught between two worlds.

In studio:

  • Racquel Stephen, health, equity and community reporter at WXXI News

Racquel Stephen is WXXI's health, equity and community reporter and producer. She holds a bachelor's degree in English literature from the University of Rochester and a master's degree in broadcasting and digital journalism from the S.I. Newhouse School of Public Communications at Syracuse University.
Veronica Volk is a senior producer and editor for WXXI News.
Julie Williams is an associate producer for "Connections with Evan Dawson." She started at WXXI in 2019 and has been working on Connections since 2022.
